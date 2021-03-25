Bhubaneswar: The Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will be on a two day visit to Odisha on 2nd and 3rd April.

Vice President Naidu will inaugurate the 600th birth anniversary of Adikabi Sarala Das and 40th anniversary of the Sarala Sahitya Samsad at the Sarala Bhavan on 2nd April in Cuttack.

He will attend the convocation ceremony of Utkal University on 3rd April and will return to Delhi on the same day.

According to reports, the people who will attend both the events will go through RTPCR test and a distance of six feet shall be maintained between them.

All the officers and police personnel deployed will also compulsorily undergo the Covid test.

No flowers or gifts shall be presented directly to the Vice President at the airport or during both the events. The decision had been taken at a high level meeting by the government officials on Wednesday.