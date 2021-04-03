Bhubaneswar: Education is the first step for a successful life. Education shapes a life. Education makes students disciplined and well organised, said Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu at the Convocation ceremony of Utkal University on Saturday in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

The vice president urged students not to run behind jobs, rather to become job provider. Discipline and hard work is the mantra of success. Utkal University is one of the most glorious Universities, he also said.

Praising the reach culture and heritage of Odisha he also mentioned about the glorious history of ancient Odisha when they were doing maritime trade with the East Asian countries.

The simple lifestyle of tribal people of Odisha is a thing to be admired. About 23 per cent of the population of the State are tribal. He asked for the prioritisation of the development and welfare of the tribal communities.

Organised amid abidance of Covid restrictions, the Vice President awarded honourable Doctorate Degree on behalf of Utkal University to five eminent persons for excellence in their respective fields on this occasion. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, CAG Girish Chandra Murmu, Orissa High Court Judge Justice Sanju Panda, Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Ajit Kumar Mohanty were given the prestigious Doctorate Degree. He also gave away Ph D degree to 41 persons and Gold medal to 90 people.

On this occasion Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo were present.