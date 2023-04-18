VHP calls for ‘Bandh’ in 14 Odisha districts tomorrow protesting Sambalpur violence

Bhubaneswar: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for ‘Bandh’ in 14 districts of Odisha tomorrow in the wake of the recent Hanuman Jayanti violence in Sambalpur. BJP is supporting this call. The 12-hour Bandh call has been made for 6 am to 6 PM tomorrow.

As per reports, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for ‘Bandh’ in 14 districts of Western Odisha including the districts of the undivided Koraput.

The Bandh call has been made for Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts of Odisha.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has supported the Bandh call made by VHP and a few other Hindu organisations, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has said it to be ‘unfortunate’. BJD has said in a release that the party will organise peaceful procession across Odisha tomorrow.