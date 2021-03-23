Veterinary Doctor Under Vigilance Scanner In Odisha, See Details

Ganjam: Senior Assistant, Sub Divisional Veterinary Officer of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam disstrict, has been caught red handed by the officers of Vigilance, Berhampur Division.

The officer has been identified as Manas Ranjan Das. He was caught while demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) of Rs 15,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Thousand) from the complainant Jagabandhu Sethy.

Sethy is a Veterinary Technician of Binchana village under Gangapur police station of Ganjam district for processing his file for pensionary benefits.

The bribe money has been seized from the accused. The quarter and residential house of the accused are being searched on disproportionate assets (DA) angle.