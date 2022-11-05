Veterinary doctor from Nuapada district in Vigilance net

Nuapada: Tightening noose around the neck of corrupt officials the Vigilance sleuths in Odisha a short while ago apprehended a veterinary doctor in Nuapada district while he was demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person.

The veterinary doctor has been identified as Dr. Bibhu Prada Dhal, the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of the Sinapalli Veterinary Dispensary in Nuapada district.

As per reports the doctor was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.20,000/-  from a Complainant for release of two months  hire charges of vehicle engaged for official purpose in his favour. The entire bribe money has been recovered from Dr. Dhal and seized.

Following trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 2 locations of Dr. Dhal from DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S case No. 33 dtd. 04.11.2022 U/s 7 P.C Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation of the case is in progress against Dr. Dhal. Detailed report awaited.

