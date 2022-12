Veteran Odia actress Jharana Das passes away at 82

Cuttack: Veteran Odia film actress Jharana Das passed away today early in the morning.

The actor breathed her last in her residence which was located near Kanika square in Cuttack.

She was 82 years old at the time of her death.

She had acted in several highly popular movies like Adina Megha, Malajanha, Samaya Bada Balaban, Hisab Nikaas, etc.