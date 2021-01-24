Veteran Odia Actor Shanti Swarup Mishra Passes Away

Veteran Odia Actor Shanti Swarup Mishra Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a piece of sad news for the Odia film industry, veteran Odia actor Shanti Swarup Mishra passed away this evening.

Mishra reportedly breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a nursing home in Sambalpur.

The actor, who is known for his roles in Mana Akasha (1974), Krushna Sudama (1976), was admitted to the hospital soon after he sustained injuries after falling in the bathroom of his house.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the Odia film industry following the death of the veteran actor.

