Cuttack: Noted Jatra artiste Mahendra Das who is popularly known as Viku Seth passed away today at the age of 55. He breathed his last at his residence in Choudwar of Cuttack district.

According to sources, Mahendra Das was being taken to hospital after he complained of severe chest pain; unfortunately he passed away before reaching the hospital.

Das became a household name for his memorable role in the play ‘Saguna Basichi Dena Melai’ which gave him the moniker of Bhiku Seth. ‘Na ta tahale Mina, Bhala Nachila’ was his famous dialogue.

In his 30 years of career in the Jatra parties, Viku Seth had worked with troupes like Kalinga Gananatya, Parbati Gananatya and Dhauli Gananatya.