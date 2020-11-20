Jatani MLA Sura Routray Turns Singer

Veteran Congress Leader Sura Routray Debuts As Singer

By WCE 3

Cuttack: Veteran Congress leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray (known as Sura Routray), today debuted as singer by lending his voice to an Odia song. He reportedly recorded the song in Cuttack-based Milan Studio this evening.

Routray sang a song titled ‘Rangabati’ which has been composed by music noted odia song director Japani Bhai. He joined Lopamudra Nayak and Jyotirmayee in singing the song.

While Tapu Nayak has written the song, it has been produced by Armaan Music.

The congress Legislator is a household name in Odisha for his sarcastic and witty comments while speaking about different issues even while attacking the state government.

You might also like
State

30 detained in Odisha’s Jharsuguda for doing Chhat Puja despite Section 144…

State

Do You Know You Can Read WhatsApp Messages Without Opening Chat? Here’s How

State

Odisha-Andhra Boarder dispute: Google map shows parts of Koraput dist in AP

State

Linking EPFO ​​Account With Aadhar Is Mandatory, Know The Whole Process Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.