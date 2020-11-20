Cuttack: Veteran Congress leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray (known as Sura Routray), today debuted as singer by lending his voice to an Odia song. He reportedly recorded the song in Cuttack-based Milan Studio this evening.

Routray sang a song titled ‘Rangabati’ which has been composed by music noted odia song director Japani Bhai. He joined Lopamudra Nayak and Jyotirmayee in singing the song.

While Tapu Nayak has written the song, it has been produced by Armaan Music.

The congress Legislator is a household name in Odisha for his sarcastic and witty comments while speaking about different issues even while attacking the state government.