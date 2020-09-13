ajit das dead
Ajit Das (Fie Photo)

Veteran Actor Of Odisha Ajit Das Dies Of Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Ajit Das a popular, veteran actor of the Odia  film industry succumbed to Covid  today, informed his family members.

Ajit Das had reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 1.

The actor had been admitted to a Covid Hospital after he was tested positive.

Das started his Odia film industry journey in 1976 with ‘Sindura Bindu’ as a villain.

He was also the former Head of the Department of Drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya.

He has also acted as the main lead in ‘Megha Mukti’.

Latest movies in which Ajit Das  had appeared were Hakim Babu, Tara and Dipu The Dance Boy.

