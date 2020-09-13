Veteran Actor Of Odisha Ajit Das Dies Of Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Ajit Das a popular, veteran actor of the Odia film industry succumbed to Covid today, informed his family members.

Ajit Das had reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 1.

The actor had been admitted to a Covid Hospital after he was tested positive.

Das started his Odia film industry journey in 1976 with ‘Sindura Bindu’ as a villain.

He was also the former Head of the Department of Drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya.

He has also acted as the main lead in ‘Megha Mukti’.

Latest movies in which Ajit Das had appeared were Hakim Babu, Tara and Dipu The Dance Boy.