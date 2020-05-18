Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ Likely To Cause Major Damage In 6 Odisha Districts

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ Likely To Cause Major Damage In 6 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin informed that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ is now located about 820 km south of Paradip (Odisha) and 980 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal).

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm is very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm during next six hour.

As per the IMD, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ is expected to cause major damages in six districts of Odisha.

The districts which are expected to witness damage due to the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm are Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj.

Total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha houses are expected. Besides, some damage is expected to pucca houses. Bending or uprooting of power and communication poles are also assumed.

This apart, major damage to kutcha and pucca roads and minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems due to the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm are also expected.

The IMD also forecasted widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds and blowing down of bushy trees like mango.