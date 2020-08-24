Very Rare Snake Spotted In Odisha, Rescued Later

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: A very rare snake has been rescued from Gangapur village under Rajkanika Block in Kendrapara district.

The snake was spotted inside a house of a person identified as Tapan Kumar Jena. He captured the snake and informed the Snake Helpline for its rescue.

Rare Snake Spotted In Odisha’s Kendrapara

The snake appeared to be very distinct in its features and rope-like structure. The reptile was completely white in colour

The youth sent a few photographs of the reptile to Snake Helpline Founder and Khordha Honorary Wildlife Warden Subhendu Mallik who confirmed that the snake belongs to the common krait family.

After receiving information, a snake helpline member rushed to the location and rescued the snake.

