Very Rare Snake Spotted In Odisha, Rescued Later

Kendrapara: A very rare snake has been rescued from Gangapur village under Rajkanika Block in Kendrapara district.

The snake was spotted inside a house of a person identified as Tapan Kumar Jena. He captured the snake and informed the Snake Helpline for its rescue.

The snake appeared to be very distinct in its features and rope-like structure. The reptile was completely white in colour

The youth sent a few photographs of the reptile to Snake Helpline Founder and Khordha Honorary Wildlife Warden Subhendu Mallik who confirmed that the snake belongs to the common krait family.

After receiving information, a snake helpline member rushed to the location and rescued the snake.