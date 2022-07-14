Very heavy rainfall in Odisha from today, Orange warning to 6 districts for 24 next hours

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued an Orange warning for very heavy rainfall across six districts of Odisha for the next 24 hours.

According to the weather reports, the warning has been issued to Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Balangir, Kalahandi and Boudh. Likewise, yellow warnings have also been issued for 15 districts for heavy rainfall.

It is pertinent to mention that a well-marked low-pressure area formed over coastal south Odisha and neighbouring areas and lies over coastal south Odisha and neighbouring areas with the associated cyclonic circulation.

The state has received 5 per cent less rainfall than normal since June.