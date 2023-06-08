Vehicles without HSRP in Odisha to be fined from June 23

The Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) said on Thursday that vehicles without High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) will attract a hefty penalty.

The STA shall start imposing hefty fines through a special drive from June 23.

“As on June 7, 2023, a total of 40,93,608 vehicle owners have booked slot, out of which HSRP has been affixed in 35,87,577 vehicles. Owners of vehicles are advised to affix HSRP at the earliest to avoid penalty,” Lalmohan Sethi, the Additional Commissioner of Enforcement of the STA said.

In a press note, L.M. Sethi, Addl. Commissioner Transport, Enforcement informed , in case the vehicle is not affixed with HSRP within the scheduled date, e-challan shall be issued against the offending vehicle and attract fine of Rs. 5000/- or Rs.10, 000/- under Section 192 of M.V. Act, 1988 as the case may be.”

The State Transport Authority, Odisha (STA) has issued a challan against 2674 vehicles

in last 11 days (01.02.23-11.02.23) which do not have high-security registration plates (HSRP)

and color-coded stickers. In accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court of India, Central Government amended Rule 50 of CMVR and Notifications/Statutory Orders from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH),Govt. of India, State Transport department has made affixation of HSRP mandatory since 01.06.22 for all class of old vehicles which are registered prior to 01.04.19.

Notably, the deadline for affixation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, carrying Odisha Registration Mark, ended on February 28, 2023.