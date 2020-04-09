Vehicles not to be seized during lock down: Orissa HC

Cuttack: Answering in the matter of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), Orissa High Court issued an order today. As per the order Odisha Police cannot seize vehicles for flouting the lock down rules.

The Court has mentioned that the rider/owner of the vehicle will have to furnish an undertaking in this regard, following which the vehicle will be released.

In the undertaking the rider/owner will give in writing that he would not use the vehicle further to violate the rule. A person is allowed to furnish an undertaking for three chances, the order said.

The order also told that the vehicles seized in the last few days during lock down should be immediately released.

The order also said that the state Govt will make proper arrangement to make available essential goods to everywhere inside the state.