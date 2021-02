Vehicles Loaded With Illegal Wood Seized In Boudh Of Odisha

Boudh: The Forest Department conducted a raid and seized illegal wood in Cuttack range of Boudh district in Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted two vehicles and raided them. They seized the illegal woods that was being smuggled to Nayagarh district.

As many as, six people have been arrested in connection with the smuggling.

More than Rs 2.5 lakh worth of goods were seized from the vehicle.

Further investigation into the incident is underway by the forest department officials.