Bhubaneswar: During the ongoing ‘lock down’ due to Coronavirus pandemic citizens in Odisha have been asked to stay at home. However, professionals employed in essential services providing entities have been provided with vehicle pass so that they can furnish their duty.

The said passes are meant only for travelling from home to office. However, it has been observed that some professionals working in hospitals, media houses and banks are using the pass for personal work.

Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Sudhanshu Sarangi has mentioned about the happening in a tweet. The tweet post alerts that “It’s coming to notice that some are viewing it as a privilege & misusing for personal work, which can lead to passes being impounded. Please note.”

The tweet reads: “Vehicle passes issued to emergency workers like Hospital, Media, Bank is for traveling from home to office & legitimate official work. It’s coming to notice that some are viewing it as a privilege & misusing for personal work, which can lead to passes being impounded. Please note.”