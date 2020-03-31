Vehicle passes for lock down to be impounded if found misused: Bhubaneswar CP
Photo Credits IANS

Vehicle passes to be impounded if found misused in Odisha: CP

By KalingaTV Bureau
4

Bhubaneswar: During the ongoing ‘lock down’ due to Coronavirus pandemic citizens in Odisha have been asked to stay at home. However, professionals employed in essential services providing entities have been provided with vehicle pass so that they can furnish their duty.

The said passes are meant only for travelling from home to office. However, it has been observed that some professionals working in hospitals, media houses and banks are using the pass for personal work.

Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Sudhanshu Sarangi has mentioned about the happening in a tweet. The tweet post alerts that “It’s coming to notice that some are viewing it as a privilege & misusing for personal work, which can lead to passes being impounded. Please note.”

Related News

Disinfection Drive In Bhubaneswar To Prevent Further Spread…

SCB Hospital in Cuttack begins Covid-19 testing facility ;…

Off Season Rain And Hailstorm Destroys Vast Acres Of Crops…

108 Ambulance Caught Transporting Tourists During…

The tweet reads: “Vehicle passes issued to emergency workers like Hospital, Media, Bank is for traveling from home to office & legitimate official work. It’s coming to notice that some are viewing it as a privilege & misusing for personal work, which can lead to passes being impounded. Please note.”

You might also like
State

Disinfection Drive In Bhubaneswar To Prevent Further Spread Of Coronavirus In The…

State

SCB Hospital in Cuttack begins Covid-19 testing facility ; 3rd such facility in…

State

Off Season Rain And Hailstorm Destroys Vast Acres Of Crops In Odisha

State

108 Ambulance Caught Transporting Tourists During Coronavirus Lockdown In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.