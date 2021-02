Vehicle Loaded With Illegal Wood Seized In Keonjhar District Of Odisha

Keonjhar: The Forest Department on Saturday conducted a raid and seized illegal wood in Dhobapitana forest under Patana range in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to reports, the officials intercepted a vehicle and conducted a raid, During the raid they found illegal wood blocks and seized a pick-up van.

However, the wood mafia managed to flee from the spot.

The estimated value of the seized wood will be worth more than Rs 60,000.