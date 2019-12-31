Vehicle Lifting Gang Busted In Bhubaneswar, 8 Luxurious Vehicles Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Seized

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Police today busted a four wheeler theft racket and seized as many as eight luxurious vehicles including five SUVs worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Police have also arrested two accused identified as Chinmaya Sahu (30), an MCA degree holder and Gopal Mohanty (34), an MBD degree holder in this connection.

Police have seized one Toyota Fortuner, two Toyota Innova Crysta, two Hyundai Creta, two Maruti Baleno and one Maruti Swift so far . 

Police said that the case was registered against the accused after they duped a sub inspector working with the Khandagiri police station. “Sahu had identified himself as a used car dealer and had taken advance of Rs 8 lakh from the sub inspector to provide him a Toyota Innova Crysta. He had taken the advance in November but did not provide him the car,” said deputy commissioner of police, Anup Kumar Sahoo.

A case of cheating was registered against Sahu at Laxmisagar police station and during investigation police busted the vehicle theft racket. “Further investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with another person in Bengal who was involved in lifting of vehicles. Both Sahu and Mohanty used to search for prospective buyers in Bhubaneswar. We are further investigating to ascertain involvement of others in the racket,” said a police official.

