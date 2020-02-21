ganja seize

Vehicle carrying ganja worth Rs 3 lakh seized in Koraput, driver held

By KalingaTV Bureau
Lamataput: Tightening the noose around the necks of drug peddlers police seized a vehicle carrying ganja worth Rs 3 lakh and arrested its driver after conducting a raid in Lamataput area of Koraput district last night.

The held accused has been identified as Rabi Parija, the driver of the vehicle and a resident of Sukapadar village under Boipariguda police limits of the same district.

Acting upon a tip-off on a vehicle carrying ganja consignment from Machhkund to Jeypore a joint team of Lamataput and Machhkund Police carried out the raid last night and detained the same.

During the search of the vehicle, a ganja sack was found and seized.

The interrogation of the held driver is underway to elicit more information on the flourishing drug business in the State, said police.

