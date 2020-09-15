Veggie prices soar in Twin City Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: Vegetable prices have gone up once again in Twin City of Odisha, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, due to which the customers have been left dejected by the price hike.

According to reports, all most all the vegetables are being sold at Rs 60-70. Even the price of onion and potato is increasing every single day. People have to pay around 40 rupees to get one kilogram of either potato or onion.

The price hike of the vegetables has affected the daily consumers so much that they even do not want to buy some vegetables as they are also facing financial problem due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

While speaking about the vegetable price hike, some sellers said that the prices are skyrocketing as there is more demand for vegetable than the availability.

