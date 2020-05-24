New Delhi: Coronavirus outbreak has massively affected business of different sectors. Shops, business establishments and movement of vehicles have come to a grinding halt due to lockdown. Mostly the farmer and the businessmen have been heavily affected due the lockdown.

While plenty of vegetables are lying on the farmland, unavailability of vehicles to transport the vegetables to the market has forced the farmers to sell their produces in very low price. Whether they get profit or not they want to sell their produces instead of allowing them to get decayed on the field.

Tomato is reportedly sold at less than one rupee per kg in Azadpur mandi, Delhi, Asia’s largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables due to the ongoing lockdown.

According to vegetable seller of Okhla Mandi, Vijay Ahuja, the number of retail vendors of vegetables has come down in the market, due to which the demand is less. Though the vegetable price has come down so low, people are not coming to purchase them.

Not only the price of tomatoes has come down, but also price of other vegetables also have dipped. Onion is being sold at Rs 2.50 per kg while the wholesale price of coriander has been increased from two to three rupees per kg and the torai is being sold at the rate of Rs 6 per kg in the market.