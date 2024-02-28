Vedanta’s “Jeevika Samriddhi Project”paves path for smart agri-entrepreneurs in Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: “Jeevika Samriddhi Project,” the agriculture-based sustainable livelihood initiative of Vedanta Aluminium has transformed the lives of hundreds of farmers in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

The flagship project has elevated the lives of over 400 farming households in its initial phases and aims at empowering an additional 500 farming households in the villages of Parmanpur, Kumudapali, and Dalki of the district.

Sharing his transformative journey through the implementation of “System of Rice Intensification (SRI)” method of paddy cultivation, an elated Manbodh Pradhan from Parmanpur village said, “SRI reduced my input costs and increased my productivity, now I’m harvesting 51 quintals of paddy from 2 acres.”

Another farmer Naresh Patel of Gudigaon village said, “The training sessions on natural pest management and organic farming methods ensured the cultivation of a range of cash crops like ginger, chilly, coriander, bottle gourd and many more which is fetching very good returns.”

Need to be mentioned that, the ongoing Phase III of Vedanta Aluminium’s ambitious “Jeevika Samriddhi Project” introduces innovative and sustainable solutions to tackle the challenges of rural agriculture. From pond restoration and solar pumps ensuring reliable irrigation to modern micro-irrigation methods optimizing water usage, the project familiarizes farmers on using advanced techniques like the “System of Rice Intensification (SRI)” and the “WADI’ model to revitalize barren lands, boosting crop yields sustainably.

Notably, the farmers, who are part of the “Jeevika Samriddhi Project” today, are engaged in cultivation round the year due to improved irrigation facilities which has reduced dependency on rains.

In its third phase, installation of solar irrigation system in existing bore wells has augmented the irrigation infrastructure for the farmers. The implementation of solar-powered irrigation facilities supports farmers in cultivating a variety of hybrid vegetables, including leafy greens.

The SRI method (System of Rice Intensification) of paddy cultivation and adoption of cash crops have increased the average crop productivity and has enhanced the monthly income of farmers, contributing to a 50% increment in monthly income for 77% of farmers associated with the project.

With a focus on organic farming, practices such as the setting up of vermicompost tanks and bio- manure to enhance soil fertility naturally, are elucidated in detail to the farmers.