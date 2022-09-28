Vedanta champions ‘Made in India’ aluminium in Germany

New Delhi: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, champions Made in India aluminium at the ‘ALUMINIUM 2022’ World Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Vedanta Aluminium has reportedly put up its stall in Hall No. 6, Booth No. 64D5, at the tradeshow for displaying its top-of-the-line product portfolio and manufacturing excellence to global customers.

“As India’s largest producer of aluminium, it is a matter of pride for us to showcase our manufacturing expertise and product portfolio ‘made in India for the world’. The forthcoming decades will see aluminium become the most-consumed metal in the world, given its ubiquity in current and potential clean technologies. We, at Vedanta Aluminium, are on a relentless mission to deliver sustained growth for our customers, customers and country through aluminium, the metal of the future. This will see us leverage the full potential of our assets, deepen innovation capabilities, foster global partnerships, and develop new products and high-end alloys to cater to the emerging needs of a low carbon future,” said Rahul Sharma, CEO – Vedanta Aluminium

Since inception, Vedanta Aluminium has been a champion of national growth and development, putting India on the world map as a fast-emerging manufacturing powerhouse of aluminium and its products. With 2.3 million tonnes of installed aluminium smelting capability, Vedanta Aluminium produces a diverse array of standard and customised aluminium products that include billets, primary foundry alloys, wire rods, rolled products, and primary aluminium ingots.

The company is the first from India to supply low carbon aluminium, branded ‘Restora’ for discerning customers looking to source responsibly. Under Restora, the company offers two product lines – Restora (low carbon aluminium) and Restora Ultra (ultra-low carbon aluminium). Restora’s greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity is well below the global threshold of low carbon aluminium (i.e., 4tCO2e/t) and Restora Ultra has an even lower carbon footprint, which is near-zero. With Restora, Vedanta Aluminium’s customers have the assurance that the aluminium they purchase has amongst the lower carbon footprints in the world.