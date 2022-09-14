Vedanta bags 2 Odisha coal mines in e-auction

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd has won the bid for two coal mines in Odisha, which were put up for e-auction by the government for commercial mining purpose on Wednesday.

The Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate won the bid for Ghogharpalli and its Dip Extension mines.

Both the coal mines are fully explored and the total geological reserves are 1,288.28 million tonnes.

Peak rate capacity (PRC) for both the mines is 20 million tonnes per annum, official sources said.

Yesterday, 8 coal mines including two from Odisha had been auctioned. The Coal Ministry conducted the e-auction of these mines of five States under the commercial coal mining auction.

As per reports, the total coal reserves of these mines are 2157.48 million ton.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd acquired Bandha North coal mine in Madhya Pradesh, while Avassa Ferro Alloys Private Ltd bagged Dahegaon/Makardhokra-IV reserve in Maharashtra out of the eight blocks which were put up for e-auction by the government for commercial mining on Tuesday.

Madhya Bharat Minerals Private Ltd got Sursa reserve in Chhattisgarh, while Marki Mangli-IV coal reserve in Maharashtra was pouched by Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd.

Jitpur reserve in Jharkhand was acquired by Terri Mining Private Ltd while Rampia and Dip side of Rampia in Odisha were won by Jhar Mineral Resource Private Ltd.

