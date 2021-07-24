Vedanta appoints former NALCO CMD Tapan Chand as resident director for Odisha, Chhattisgarh

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta appoints Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand, former CMD NALCO & currently Independent Director of BALCO, as Resident Director of Odisha & Chhattisgarh.

The former CMD of NALCO assumed office on Friday( 23rd July 2021).

At present Vedant is the largest producer of Aluminium in India. With Aluminium demand likely to be doubled in the next 5yrs, Vedanta plan is timely to meet the country’s demand for Aluminium and ensuring Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Chand will have the big agenda of operationalisation of three coal blocks that Vedanta has got in auction in Odisha with annual raising of 18 million ton & Bauxite security of 22 million ton per annum.

Another big agenda is setting up Jharsuguda Aluminium Park, Odisha & Aluminium Park in Chhattisgarh, cherished dream of local MSMEs. Since Chand is known for innovative & empathetic CSR schemes taking the stakeholders on board Vedanta is likely to have a transformational community engagement approach in these areas, a welcome change for locals in Odisha & Chhattisgarh.

During the tenure of Chand, NALCO got complete raw material security with extension of lease of Panchpatpali Bauxite mines, allocation of Pattangi Bauxite mines & Coal blocks. Industry bodies, professionals, sector analysts & people from different quarters in Odisha and stakeholders in Chhattisgarh have welcomed the move.

