Vedanta Aluminium & Power Ltd CEO Sunil Gupta elected new Vice Chairman of CII Odisha State Council

Bhubaneswar: Sunil Gupta, the incumbent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Aluminium Business Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vedanta Aluminium & Power Ltd, has been elected as the Vice-Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Odisha State Council for 2024-25.

Gupta’s name as the new Vice-Chairman of the CII Odisha State Council was announced during the CII Odisha State Annual Day 2023-24 celebration held in the state capital city last night.

Notably, Sunil Gupta helms the strategic operations of Vedanta company’s aluminium business across its plants at Jharsuguda, Lanjigarh, and Balco as well as the mines business.

With over 29 years of diverse experience, Sunil Gupta has played a crucial role in steering Vedanta Aluminium towards achieving significant growth and operational efficiency that has firmly established the company as India’s largest aluminium producer.

Gupta’s key areas of focus include expanding production, enhancing the availability of bauxite and coal resources, harnessing technology for added value, reducing the carbon footprint to align with Vedanta’s goal of being net zero carbon by 2050 and net water positive by 2030, and also upholding the highest standards of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in all operations.

Pertinent to note here that Gupta’s evidently steadfast leadership as well as unflinching commitment is at the core of his approach that meticulously means business in a bid to reap profits and dividends.