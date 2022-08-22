Vedanta Aluminium organizes blood donation camp, donates to Red Cross Blood Bank

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, organized a voluntary blood donation camp at its Aluminium Smelter operations in Jharsuguda of Odisha, to support local blood banks.

Employees, families and business partners of Vedanta Aluminium joined in the blood donation camp, and around 210 units of blood were donated to the Red Cross Blood Bank at Burla and Odisha Red Cross Blood Bank at Jharsuguda.

In this financial year till date, Vedanta Aluminium has contributed more than 340 units of blood to support local blood banks in and around Jharsuguda through employee volunteerism.

Speaking about Vedanta Jharsuguda’s blood donation drive, Sunil Gupta, CEO of Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda said, “Blood donation is a noble cause that goes on to save many lives and we are glad to play our part in this endeavour. It heartens us to see our employees, business partners, and their families come forward to help our local blood banks in providing timely and effective care to the needy. Our community health endeavours are aimed at improving the quality of life in the region and form an integral part of our social interventions. At Jharsuguda, our deep interventions in the realms of sustainable livelihood, quality education, skill development, women’s empowerment and community infrastructure are aimed at bringing about socio-economic transformation in the lives of local communities.”

Appreciating the volunteers’ contribution, Dr. Kalpesh Kakkad, in-charge of Burla Red Cross Blood Bank, Jharsuguda said, “Mega blood donation drives ensure that blood banks are well-stocked for emergencies. I commend the employees and business partners of Vedanta Aluminium Jharsuguda for admirably stepping forward for this noble cause. The blood units donated by the employee volunteers shall prove to be a boon in saving numerous lives in the coming days.”