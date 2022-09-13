Vedanta Aluminium conducts mass first aid training at Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, conducted a training camp wherein employees and business partners were oriented on the basics of first aid, use of automated external defibrillators and artificial manual breathing units, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) through demonstrations.

First aid is a critical pillar in the company’s approach to occupational health, and more than 1000 employees and business partners received training in the process. Vedanta Jharsuguda has more than 800 certified first-aiders across its operations.

Speaking about the company’s occupational health and safety endeavours, Sunil Gupta, CEO – Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda, said, “We are nurturing a ‘culture of care’ where the health and wellbeing of our employees and business partners is prioritized. Our occupational health endeavours are aimed at ensuring multi-dimensional wellbeing of our workforce. Beyond operations, we have a wide spectrum of basic and specialized health services for the local communities, which are aimed at improving the quality of life in the region.”

The company has implemented a four-pronged approach to boost employee and business partner health and wellbeing, which includes:

Occupational Hygiene:

Regular health assessments and exposure monitoring for heightened workplace safety

Robust occupational diseases prevention program for preventive care

Regular training by experts to promote industrial hygiene

Wellness centers at various locations inside the plant to promote wellbeing

Occupational Medicine:

Health surveillance and health incident management program for curative care

Monitoring of biological indices for preventive and curative action

Regular health impact assessments for employees and business partners

Family Health:

Various health programs to promote health and wellbeing of families of employees

Access to telemedicine facility and specialist service for quick consultation

Health programs for mothers and children, and the elderly

Art of Living sessions for mental wellbeing

Regular yoga classes at the company’s township

Community Health: