Vedanta Aluminium becomes signatory to CII Climate Action Charter

New Delhi: Vedanta Aluminium announced that it is now a signatory to the Confederation of India Industry (CII) Climate Action Charter. This reaffirms the company’s commitment to Net Zero carbon operations and to work with customers & suppliers to spur climate action in its value-chain, and is indicative of the role industries could play in successfully implementing climate change mitigation strategies.

The CII Climate Action Charter is a cross-industry initiative to promote structured climate action among Indian businesses. CII has evolved the Charter as a useful tool for businesses to track their climate impact, evolve tailored, long-term strategies to mitigate emissions, and encourage participants across their value chains to transition to sustainable technologies and operations. Vedanta Aluminium aims to leverage this platform to lead sectoral climate actions and glean industry best practices, for long-term competitiveness and realization of sustainability targets.

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium’s climate action journey, Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd. said, “The impacts of climate change on companies and communities are far-reaching. Being India’s largest producer of aluminium, Vedanta Aluminium aims to be the leader, paving the way for sustainable development of the aluminium industry. Aluminium, with its limitless potential for sustainable applications, will be indispensable to a low carbon future. And therefore, we believe the onus lies on us to mitigate and offset our carbon footprint, to create green value chains and a greener tomorrow. This journey will also see us work with local communities to make them climate resilient.”

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII expressed his pleasure at Vedanta Aluminium joining the Charter, saying, “Icongratulate Vedanta Aluminium for pioneering new sustainability benchmarks in the domestic aluminium industry. Climate change needs to be addressed on a war footing to ensure a liveable future for the planet’s coming generations. CII is therefore proud to have Vedanta Aluminium as a signatory to the CII Climate Charterfor driving forward our shared vision of a safe and sustainable tomorrow for all.”

At Vedanta Aluminium, excellence in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is the bedrock upon which the company evolves its business aspirations. Highlights of the company’s climate-action endeavours include: