Varsha-Anubhav marital discord

Varsha-Anubhav marital discord: Conciliation effort ends without any results

By Subadh Nayak 0

Cuttack: The conciliation efforts by the Family Court to find a solution to the marital discord between Ollywood actor turned politician-Kendrapada MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Odia actress Varsha Priyadarshini has finally ended without any results.

While speaking about the development, Anubhav Mohanty’s defence counsel Saswat Acharya informed that the Family Court had listed the matter for conciliation which was held in the chamber of the judge. However, it failed and now the trial will begin.

The court posted the matter for trial, further cross-examination, etc for the next date as the conciliation failed yet again today and both parties expressed that they do not want conciliation, said Acharya.

