Various train services hit across Odisha due to waterlogging

Bhubaneswar: In view of water logging at Howrah and Tikiapara areas, it has been decided to change the originating and terminating points of some trains as per the following.

Following trains changed its originating points from Santragachhi instead of Howrah:

• 02087 Howrah-Puri Special from Santragachhi at 1020hrs

• 02245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Special from Santragachhi at 1150hrs

• 06598 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special from Santragachhi at 1340hrs

Following trains changed their point of origin:

• 08645 Howrah-Hyderabad Special from Shalimar at 1230hrs.

• 02543 Howrah-Chennai Special from Shalimar at 1630hrs

Jan Shatabdi special partially cancelled between Kharagpur and Howrah from both the directions.

02074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Special left Bhubaneswar this morning will be short terminated at Kharagpur.

02073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Special will leave from Kharagpur instead of Howrah, today. Services of this train from both the directions between Kharagpur and Howrah will remain cancelled.