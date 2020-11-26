Various Trade Unions Call For 24-Hr ‘Bharat Bandh’ Today, Affects In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Central trade unions have called for a nationwide strike, ‘Bharat Bandh’ today (Thursday) against various policies of the central government.

In this strike, apart from the trade union organizations of INTUC, the workers of AITUC, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and Socialist background including HMS will be involved.

The services of various banks will be affected due to the strike, the city police has stepped up security and heightened vigil to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents during the day-long all-India strike.

The nationwide strike has begun at 6 am today. Picketing has started at various places in almost all districts.

Train services have been affected as protesters have blocked various railway tracks.