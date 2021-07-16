Vanity bag snatcher arrested in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man has been arrested for snatching a vanity bag from a woman recently in Chandrasekharpur area of ​​Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the accused, who has been identified Rupesh Solanki, was arrested by the Property Offence Prevention and Detection (POPD) team of Nayapalli.

While speaking about the incident, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das said, “We started an investigation into the matter based on the complaint lodged by the girl. We identified the accused based on the footage of the CCTV installed inside the ATM counter. The CCTV footage was circulated to all the police stations and the accused was arrested by the Nayapalli POPD.”

The accused, against whom one criminal case is there, admitted the crime during interrogation and the vanity bag was also was recovered from him. Further investigation is underway to find out the links of others in the case, added the DCP.

It is to be noted here that the accused had snatched a vanity bag containing Rs 40,000 from a young woman inside an ATM counter in Chandrasekharpur area. He snatched the vanity bag along with another accused, who is still at large, while she was withdrawing money from the money kiosk with another young woman.