Vandalism on court premises in Sambalpur: Suspension lifted on 54 lawyers

Sambalpur: The Bar Council of India today lifted the suspension on 54 lawyers in connection with protesting and ransacking on court premises in Sambalpur last year.

In its letter to the Odisha State Bar Council, the Bar Council of India said, “Enclosed please find herewith the letter of Bar Council of India BCI:D:1268/2023 Dtd/ 12.03.2023 along with resolution revoking suspension of 54 Advocate of Sambalpur District Bar Association and further the Bar council BCI:D:1269/2023 Dtd.13.03.2023 regarding revocation of suspension of 54 advocates of the Sambalpur Bar whose license had been suspended by Bar Council of India and inclusion of their names in the voter list in the ensuing Bar Council Election.”

It is to be noted here that some members of the of Sambalpur district bar association (SDBA) while demanding the establishment of a high court bench barged into the premises of the Sambalpur district court and ransacked the court, including the chamber of the district judge on December 12.

Following the incident, Odisha police, on the direction of the Supreme Court, arrest the accused lawyers. Likewise, the Bar Council of India (BCI) also suspended the licences of all members of Sambalpur District Bar Association.