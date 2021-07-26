Validity of unutilized MoBus Bhubaneswar Pass, Magic Pass to be extended: CRUT

By WCE 5
mo bus in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Monday intimated that the validity of all the un-utilized MoBus Bhubaneswar Pass and Magic Pass, including both, online and physical passes, will be extended from 2nd August.

The operator of MoBus service in Odisha CRUT said in a tweet, “Validity of all the unutilized #MoBus Bus (Online & Physical) Bhubaneswar Pass & Magic Pass will be extended from 2nd August.”

Related News

Bhubaneswar: Lady Traffic police helps out accident victim…

Cyber criminals loot Rs 60,000 from lady teacher in…

Physical Pass holders can get it extended at Master Canteen terminal or CRUT office on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm.

The last date for extension of the Physical Pass is 10th August, said the tweet.

You might also like
State

Met issues yellow warning issued for 14 districts of Odisha

State

Notification of OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment 2021 is out; Check…

State

Post-mortem report of deceased Paralakhemundi ACF out: Check details

State

Odia model worked in Raj Kundra adult movies, makes shocking revelations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.