Validity of unutilized MoBus Bhubaneswar Pass, Magic Pass to be extended: CRUT

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Monday intimated that the validity of all the un-utilized MoBus Bhubaneswar Pass and Magic Pass, including both, online and physical passes, will be extended from 2nd August.

The operator of MoBus service in Odisha CRUT said in a tweet, “Validity of all the unutilized #MoBus Bus (Online & Physical) Bhubaneswar Pass & Magic Pass will be extended from 2nd August.”

Validity of all the unutilized #MoBus ( Online & Physical ) Bhubaneswar Pass & Magic Pass will be extended from , . Please note last date for extension of Physical Pass is , . pic.twitter.com/WHUJZ54hGk — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) July 26, 2021

Physical Pass holders can get it extended at Master Canteen terminal or CRUT office on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm.

The last date for extension of the Physical Pass is 10th August, said the tweet.