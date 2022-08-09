Valedictory ceremony of Civil Judges on probation held in Cuttack

Cuttack: On 8th August 2022, 47 newly recruited Civil Judges were inducted into Odisha Judicial Service after completion of their training. As per the training module approved by the High Court, the Civil Judges after recruitment underwent training in Judicial Academy as well as in different Courts and also visited the Courts of Uttarakhand to get idea about their best practices.

Apart from the legal subjects and different aspects of judicial functioning the trainee officers underwent training on other subjects ike financial management, foressic science, survey and settlement for which they visited Madhusudan Das Academy of Fiancial Management, SCB Medical College and Hospital, Revenue Officers Training Institute, State Forensic Science Laboratory. To get an idea about the lives of prison inmates the trainee Civil Judges visited the Choudhwar Circle Jail and Jamujhari Open Air Jail in course of their training.

The Valedictory Ceremony was presided over by Dr S Muralidhar, Chief Justice, High Court of Orissa where the 47 newly recruited Civil Judges were administered oath by the Chief Justice in the presence of Justice Biswajit Mohanty, Chairman of the High Court’s Judicial Academy Committee, Dr. Justice S.K. Panigrahi and Justice Sashikanta Mishra, members of the Committee. Judges of the High Court of Orissa, Judicial Officers and parents and family members of the 47 Civil Judges also attended the function.