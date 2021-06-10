Vaccination in Odisha: 53,270 more doses of Covaxin arrive in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin that aims to protect against COVID-19, has arrived in Bhubaneswar today. As many as 53,270 doses of Covaxin vaccine has reached at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

Reportedly, these doses of Covaxin vaccine doses have been also procured by the state.

Earlier in May, a total of 75,000 doses of vaccines had reached from Hyderabad. Whereas in the month of April, Odisha had received 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine as the first consignment of state’s own procurement for vaccination of 18-44 years age group.

Currently, the vaccination drive in Bhubaneswar is underway for all above 45 years of age and all between 18-44 years age group at various locations along with the vaccination programme at Drive-In Locations going on across all 10 locations in the city. The citizens who have booked slots at the centre are getting the vaccination smoothly.

