Vaccination In Odisha: 15 Boxes Of Covaxin Vaccines Arrives In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin that aims to protect against COVID-19, has arrived in Bhubaneswar. As many as 15-boxes of Covaxin vaccine reached at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

According to reports, a total of 75,000 doses of vaccines reached the BPIA from Hyderabad. Earlier on Thursday, 2 lakhs of Covishield doses had arrived.

It is to be noted here that the state is facing a severe shortage of vaccines. As a result, 17 lakhs of people over the age of 45 are waiting for their second dose of vaccination.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das had earlier urged the Union Government to provide vaccine on time.