Vaccinated govt employees mandatorily attend office regularly: Odisha GA Department

Bhubaneswar: The General Administration and Public Grievance (GA) Department of Odisha government on Tuesday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) saying that the vaccinated government employees must join their duty.

The GA in a notification said that since most of the employees are now fully vaccinated they shall mandatorily to attend office regularly.

The employees who are unable to get vaccinated for medical or some other compelling reasons, may seek exemption from attending Office from the Head of Office, which would be considered on a case-to-case basis, it added.

The notification further said that employees who are neither vaccinated nor exempted would not be permitted to attend office and their absence will be treated as wilful.

The GA Department also said that all the State Government Offices shall remain closed on 2nd and 4th Saturdays and shall function on other Saturdays of the month.

All the Covid guidelines are to be strictly followed at all the government offices, it directed.