Vacate ‘Bada Danda’ By June 19, Directs Puri Municipal Corporation

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The Puri Municipal authority, through the public announcement system made an announcement in the evening to vacate the entire stretch of road from Singhadwar to Gundicha temple.

Puri Municipality asked street vendors to move by June 19 to facilitate the Ratha  Jatra.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Jagannath Temple Laxmidhar Pujapanda said, “the administration today issued permission to the servitors concerned to go ahead with the consecration of the three chariots which are under construction on the Grand Road. This is one of the rituals concerning the conduct of Rath Yatra”.

