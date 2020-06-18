Bumper vacancies have come out on thousands of posts in Indian Postal Department. Under this recruitment, more than 4100 posts will be appointed in Haryana Postal Circle, Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle and Uttarakhand Postal Circle.

The good thing is that 10th pass candidates can apply for these jobs. If you are also looking for a government job then there is a great chance to apply for you. Let’s know important information related to the job in the India Post.

In which postal circle how much vacancy?

Number of posts in Haryana Postal Circle – 608

– 608 Number of posts in Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle – 2,834

– 2,834 Number of posts in Uttarakhand Postal Circle – 724

India Post Dak Vibhag Bharti 2020: Recruitment of 608 posts in Haryana Postal Circle

Under the Indian Postal Department, 608 recruitments of Gramin Dak Sevaks have been removed in Haryana Postal Circle. Under this recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak, the post of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster, Dak Sevak will be filled.

The last date to apply for these posts is 7 July 2020. 10th pass candidates can apply for these posts. Selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of merit, which will be made on the basis of the scorers in the 10th standard.

At the same time, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and maximum 40 years for application.

Post Office Recruitment 2020: Recruitment for 2834 posts in Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle

Applications have been sought for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle of the Indian Postal Department. Under this recruitment process, 2834 posts will be appointed in the postal department. 10th pass candidates can apply on these posts. Under this recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak, the posts of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster, Dak Sevak will be filled.

To apply for these posts, the candidate must have passed 10th class from a recognized school education board.

Uttarakhand Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 724 vacancies in Uttarakhand Postal Circle

Uttarakhand Postal Circle has recruited more than 700 posts. Under this recruitment, 724 candidates will be recruited for the posts of BPM /ABPM/ Gramin Dak Sevak. For this, the candidate must have passed 10th class from a recognized board. In addition, it is compulsory to pass a local and English language in 10th standard.

The age limit of candidates for Uttarakhand Postal Circle Recruitment has been set between 18 years to 40 years. Age will be calculated on 8 June 2020.

Candidates selected on the posts of GDS BPM will get a salary of Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500 per month. While for GDS ABPM, salary will be given from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

Click here to know more about these job and apply.