V Sugnana Kumari Deo’s mortal remains reach Bhubaneswar, CM Naveen, others pay tributes

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Khallikot queen V Sugnana Kumari Deo, who breathed her last early this morning in Chennai, reached Bhubaneswar this evening.

Soon after the arrival of the Sugnana Kumari Deo’s body at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, it was taken to Sankha Bhawan, the headquarter of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with party leaders and workers paid their tributes.

Later, the body was taken to Odisha assembly where the former 10-time MLA was given guard of honour. Speaker Pramila Mallick and legislators of different parties paid their tributes.

It is to be noted here that Deo died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai at the age of 87. Sugyana Kumari Deo. She was elected as the MLA 10 times. She was elected 8 times from Khallikot assembly constituency and 2 times from Kabisuryanagar constituency.

Sugnana Kumari had joined politics from the time of Biju Patnaik and was a respected figure in Ganjam politics. She had a unique identity not only as a leader but also as a social worker. Even though she was a 10-time legislator, she never aspired for the post of minister.

In fact her departure has created a huge vacuum in state politics.