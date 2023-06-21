UTP dies while undergoing treatment at hospital in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) died while undergoing treatment at the hospital in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Athani Dehuri (42) of Beshalia village under Sadar police station limit.

As per reports, the UTP died while undergoing treatment at Dhenkanal General Hospital.

Reportedly, Athani was arrested on last Sunday by the Excise department on the charge of smuggling liquor and sent to the judicial custody on the following day.

As he fell ill today morning the Jail authorities admitted him in the hospital. However, during the treatment, the doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, the family and relatives of the deceased have claimed that he has been beaten to death. The family also complained that they were not informed that Athani was admitted to the hospital.

The family members have demanded a high-level investigation into the incident.