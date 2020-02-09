UTP dies under treatment at Nabarangpur Hospital

Nabarangpur: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) lodged at Nabarangpur Sub-Jail died under treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here last night.

The deceased has been identified as Purasati Khada, a resident of Sabhaput village under Padua police limits in Koraput district.

Purasati, who had been lodged at Nabarangpur Sub-Jail after getting caught in a ganja trafficking case on September 23, 2019 fell sick on February 4 and was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

The UTP deteriorated yesterday night and passed away a few hours later.

Family members of the deceased have been granted compensation of Rs 10,000 from district Red Cross and Rs 3,000 from jail administration today.