Bhubaneswar: The city-based Utkal University on Monday announced that it would conduct the final semester examination of Plus III students. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from June 25.

Earlier today, some students had staged a demonstration in front of the University demanding postponement of the exams in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

According to sources, the final semester exams will be conducted for the regular and ex-regular students of all streams like Arts, Science and Commerce (Pass & Honours.) from July 7, 2020.

Practical examinations: From July 7 to 13

Theory examination: From July 14-23.

Submission of Project papers: By July 28

The University has directed the all the concerned colleges to follow governments’ guidelines issued in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, authorities of Rama Devi Women’s University also postponed the Plus-III final year semester examinations by 15 days.

The decision was taken after a section of students demonstrated in front of the lone Women University of the State. The sixth semester examination was scheduled to be held on June 25.