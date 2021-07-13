Utkal University: +3 students’ sixth semester exams to begin from August 9

Bhubaneswar: The sixth-semester exam of the Plus Three students of Utkal University will begin from August 9, 2021. The authorities of the varsity issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the students who have enrolled in Plus Three Degree (CBCS) first-semester examination 2018-regular, 2017 and 2016-back in Arts, Science and Commerce in both Pass and Honours will appear for the sixth-semester university exams 2021.

The exam will be held through online mode between August 9 and August 12, 2021.

The sixth-semester examination of +3 exams in Utkal University will be held online in view of the COVID pandemic. Check the details here: