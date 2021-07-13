Utkal University: +3 students’ sixth semester exams to begin from August 9

By WCE 3
Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: The sixth-semester exam of the Plus Three students of Utkal University will begin from August 9, 2021. The authorities of the varsity issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the students who have enrolled in Plus Three Degree (CBCS) first-semester examination 2018-regular, 2017 and 2016-back in Arts, Science and Commerce in both Pass and Honours will appear for the sixth-semester university exams 2021.

The exam will be held through online mode between August 9 and August 12, 2021.

The sixth-semester examination of +3 exams in Utkal University will be held online in view of the COVID pandemic. Check the details here:

Related News

Fire breaks out at Utkal University, Firefighters on the…

Odisha: Utkal University Postpones Exams In View Of Bharat…

Utkal University

Utkal University

Utkal University

Utkal University

You might also like
Nation

PM Modi speaks to ace sprinter Dutee Chand ahead of Tokyo Olympics: Watch

State

Lord Jagannath and Siblings step into Adapa Mandapa in Puri of Odisha

State

Odisha BJP to hit the street demanding withdrawal of power tariff hike

State

Bhubaneswar registers 295 fresh COVID positive cases today, 316 recoveries

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.