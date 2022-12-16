Usha Padhee appointed Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Department

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre by appointing Usha Padhee as the Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

A notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department of the State government said, “On return from Central Deputation, Usha Padhee, IAS(RR-1996) is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education Department. She is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department.”

“Hemant Sharma, IAS(RR’1995) Principal Secretary to Government, lndustries Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Chairman, IPICOL and Chairman, IDCO is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Industries Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL and Chairman, IDCO,” it added.

Likewise, the I995-batch IAS officer, Bishnupada Sethi, the Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department.

The additional appointment of Hemant Sharma, IAS as Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development & Technical Education Department and Bishnupada Sethi as Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department shall stand terminated from the date Usha Padhee takes over, mentioned the notification.