Usha Padhee appointed Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Department

Usha Padhee, IAS(RR-1996) is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Usha Padhee new appointment
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre by appointing Usha Padhee as the Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

A notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department of the State government said, “On return from Central Deputation, Usha Padhee, IAS(RR-1996) is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education Department. She is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department.”

Related News

5-year ban on opening of new private degree and professional…

IAS reshuffle in Odisha: RK Sharma posted member of Board of…

Odisha: 4 senior IPS Officers promoted to DGP rank

Good news for job seekers! Odisha creates job opportunities…

“Hemant Sharma, IAS(RR’1995) Principal Secretary to Government, lndustries Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Chairman, IPICOL and Chairman, IDCO is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Industries Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL and Chairman, IDCO,” it added.

Likewise, the I995-batch IAS officer, Bishnupada Sethi, the Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department.

The additional appointment of Hemant Sharma, IAS as Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development & Technical Education Department and Bishnupada Sethi as Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department shall stand terminated from the date Usha Padhee takes over, mentioned the notification.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.