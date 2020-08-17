In today’s time, Aadhaar, PAN, Passport and Driving License are such important documents, which can be a problem if they are lost. Without these documents, you cannot do any official work, so the safety of all these documents is necessary for all of us.

Today, we will tell you one way, with the help of which you can keep all your documents safely.

Use DigiLocker:

If you will use the digitally available locker facility, then you will not be afraid of losing these important documents. This facility is also known as DigiLocker.

What is digilocker:

Digital Locker or DigiLocker is a kind of virtual locker launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015. DigiLocker was launched under the Digital India campaign.

Valid everywhere:

With the help of DigiLocker, you can keep any of your important documents safe. Apart from this, if you use this locker, then you do not need to keep a hard copy either which means it is valid everywhere.

How to use digilocker:

To create an account, first go to digilocker.gov.in or digitallocker.gov.in. Then click Sign Up on the right side of the site. You will see that a new page will open where enter your mobile number. DigiLocker will send an OTP to the mobile number you have entered. Set username and password. In this way, you can use DigiLocker now.

How to save a document:

To save your document in the DigiLocker DigiLocker, you have to scan all your documents. If you want, you can also click a clear photo of your documents, after which you will need to save it in the DG Locker.