Use technology, prepare students for better results in national level competitive exams: Odisha CM to new lecturers

Bhubaneswar: As many as 914 Assistant professors and lecturers today joined various colleges in the state. While 321 Lecturers joined the Teachers Training Colleges, 126 Lecturers joined in Government Colleges and 467 numbers of Lecturers joined in various Aided Non-Government Colleges. An orientation programme for the new college teachers were organized at the state convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan.

Joining the programme on virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the lecturers to broaden the sphere of knowledge of students. He said, “I would expect all of you to commit yourselves to our education system, inspire the students, help them broaden their sphere of knowledge, and make them ready to plunge into the new world with confidence.”

He further said, “This is the age of technology. I expect you to use technology in education so that the students can have access to knowledge from all over the globe. Students should be encouraged to take up research work, and understand the transformation that is happening all around us. We also need more of our students to come out successful in all India competitive examinations. I think you can play a bigger role in preparing our students for a better future.”

Congratulating the newly recruited College, the CM said, “All of you must have achieved brilliant success in your educational career before reaching here. Now, the future of our youngsters is in your hands.”

He said in the last two years, a record number of college teachers have been recruited in both Government and Aided Non-Government Colleges across the State. He expressed confidence that the effort will result in improving the quality of education in the State.

Inspiring the lecturers, the CM said that they are entrusted with a great responsibility of intellectual development and character building for the new generation. He called upon them to carry out this responsibility with a pledge of Nation building. Many transformations have been successfully effected in the State’s Higher Education system which has made it more meaningful in serving the cause of knowledge acquiring process, he added.

Elucidating the efforts, he said that a novel initiative like ‘Odisha University Research and Innovation Incentivization Plan’ has been implemented to encourage student-teacher researchers for a better engagement in the field of research and innovation. Programmes like online orientation and refresher courses have been started by tying up with renowned universities of the country, he added.

Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said that it’s a noble profession. So, they should work committedly to improve the education system in the state.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra advised to help the students achieve excellence. He also called upon them to try to create good human beings for developing a good society.

Interacting with the lecturers, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian said that the Chief Minister has himself personally monitored the recruitment process.

Therefore, it could be completed very swiftly with absolute transparency. Highlighting the CM’s thrust on transparency, he advised the young lecturers that they should also follow 5T principle and maintain absolute transparency in their professional career for building a New Odisha.

Three lecturers Dr Sushree Samal, Prakash Sahu and Aiswarya shared their experiences on the recruitment process, and said that the process has been very fast and flawless. They have never faced any hassle at any point of the process. They thanked the CM for bringing this kind of transformation in the state’s recruitment process.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethy gave the welcome address, and Director Higher Education proposed the vote of thanks.